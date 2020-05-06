Steven Lee Casto Jr., age 44, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away very peacefully on May 1, 2020 after an illness with cancer. At the time of his passing, Steven was surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 7th, 1975, in Monroe, Steven was the son of Steven Casto and Helen (Brantly) Casto.
Steven loved playing poker and in his younger years was an avid motocross racer. Steven owned and operated C&C Seal Coating. Steven went on his dream vacation to Las Vegas, Nevada, in August of 2019.
Steven's aunt Michele was his caretaker. Steven always had a good story to tell anyone who wanted to listen. Steven valued time spent with his family and friends. His presence will forever be missed and cherished but never forgotten.
To cherish his memory, Steven leaves his mother: Helen (Brantley) Casto; a brother Shannon Casto; his three children: Destiny (Kevin) Bray of Wyandotte, Arial (Jon) Rectenwal of Monroe and Steven (Liz) Casto of Wyandotte; as well as three grandchildren: Vanessa Bray, Ayden Bray and Lexi Rectenwal. Sadly Steven was preceded in death by his father Steven Casto; grandmother Shirley Brantley (MaMaw) and grandfather Arlie Brantley Jr. (PaPaw).
In accordance with Steven's wishes, cremation will take place. Due to the current restrictions with the global health crisis, the family has opted for a celebration of life service to honor Steven's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has politely asked to consider contributions to the family to help with funeral expenses.
