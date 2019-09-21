|
|
Steven Martin Clute, age 64, of Monroe, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Steve was born February 24, 1955, in Monroe, MI to the late William and Maxine (May) Clute. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1973. On April 28, 1979, Steve married the love of his life, Michele Kreitsch, at Christ Lutheran Church. They had their first child, Joseph, in December 1981 and their second child, Natalie, in February 1988. Steve and Michele would go on to spend over 40 loving years together; building an incredibly strong family legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.
Steve was an entrepreneur at heart and a jack of all trades. He began his career with The City of Monroe in 1976. He retired from the City in February 2008, as the Warehouse Manager. Later, he went on to work with Aqua Line, then Mannik and Smith and officially retired in August of 2018.
In his spare time, Steve loved hunting, golfing, camping, boating, going to the casino, and vacationing. Most importantly, his favorite thing was simply spending as much time as he could with his family and friends. Creating memories and traditions were very important to him. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was well loved everywhere he went and was a man of integrity. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, but his most prized treasures were his grandchildren. They were the light of his life and he thrived at being the best Papa ever!
To cherish his memory, Steve leaves his wife, Michele Clute; mother, Maxine Clute; son, Joseph (Amber) Clute; daughter, Natalie (Jonathan) McCarty; two brothers: Michael and Jeffrey Clute; two sisters: Lynne (Scott) Allen and Laura (Mark) Gladieux; and three grandchildren: Kaden, Violet, and Jagger.
Along with his father, Steve was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred May.
Family and friends may visit from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday September 22, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Steven will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Monday September 23, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. David Hively, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Steve's honor are asked to please consider Christ Lutheran Church or Monroe Promedica Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019