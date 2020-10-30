Steven Michael Evans, 66, was born in Monroe, Michigan on November 27, 1953, from the union of Richard Harrison and Mary Beulah (McCreary) Evans.
A 1971 graduate of Monroe High School, he left the Monroe area in the late '80s to reside in California where he would join the Bechtel Corporation. Between Bechtel and his last employer IBM, Steve worked in many countries around the world. He spent many years in Egypt, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait and worked in Japan and Korea. Quite the traveler, he had visited a total of 35 countries. His most cherished travel was to The Holy Land. For most of the past 20 years he resided near Canton, Ga.
Steve enjoyed baseball and particularly college and pro football. He always knew the background of any pro football player. He knew where they went to school, their draft pick, their specialty, etc. And he could recite football statistics going back decades. This led to a successful pick of 15 teams out of 15 for a winning bet in Las Vegas. He treated the entire family to a nice dinner with his winnings.
Steve's children were the highlight of his life. He followed his son Joshua's tee-ball through high school baseball career. It was a true highpoint of Steve's life as Joshua was a standout pitcher in high school and Steve caught every game possible even with his busy work schedule. Steve was also proud of Joshua for his upcoming accomplishment as he will soon be completing his studies at the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in risk management. Aaron made Steve proud as well as the winner of many competitive writing competitions, American Sign Language and theatrical awards, and the current pursuit of a screenwriting degree at Ithaca College in New York.
Steve recently retired from IBM as a Maximo maintenance software implementation specialist. The IBM work required that he spend weeks at a time at commercial and industrial work sites all around the US as well as foreign locations. Steve had a knack for being able to remember an infinite number of details which was useful to efficiently integrate software within some of the world's largest corporations.
Steve was somewhat of an amateur Bible scholar and was able to travel to places depicted in the Bible. He loved to share his knowledge of the Bible with anyone, particularly men of the Cloth.
Steven Michael Evans passed away at the home of his niece while under hospice care following a brief illness. To cherish his memory Steve leaves his loving children Joshua and Aaron: brothers Charles (Doris) Evans, Gary (Marji McIntyre) Evans, and Roger (Cindy) Evans (Moss Bluff, La.); sisters; Mary (John) Fowler, Patsy (Herman) Maigret (Ottawa Lake), and Judy (Rick) Haynes (Knoxville, Tn.). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. (Mary Beulah) Evans, Richard H. Evans, Jr., John D. Evans, and his cherished dogs, Belvedere and Scratch. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the Monroe area as well as Arizona, California, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Burial will at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 South Dixie Highway, La Salle, MI. Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
The family wishes to personally thank ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital hospice and nursing organizations for their exemplary care, kindness, assistance, and above all, the guidance to sisters Mary (Evans) Fowler, Patsy (Evans) Maigret, and brother Gary Evans in caring for Steve these last difficult weeks. A special thanks to the family of Marc and Angie Costello for their generosity and use of their home during this challenging time.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ProMedica Monroe Hospice organization.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, the memorial gathering and service guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry, and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.