Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Steven Orns


1951 - 2019
Steven Orns Obituary
Steven Douglas Orns, 67 years, of Toledo, OH, died Thursday July 4, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday July 8, 2019, from 2-8PM. There will be services on Tuesday July 9, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer of St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born December 27, 1951, in Toledo, OH. Steven was the son of Carl and Mildred (Panck) Orns. He attended Summerfield High School eventually graduating from Bedford High School. He attended Monroe County Community College. He married Janet Wetmore on December 29, 1999, in Toledo, OH. He worked for Tecumseh Products, the Ford Motor Company for 37 years, eventually retiring from NAPCO in 2016. He was a member of UAW Local 723 and loved golfing, black powder gun shoots and wood working.
Survivors include: his wife, Janet; a son, Brice (Holly) Orns; a daughter, Michelle Orns; a sister, Pauline Orns; grandchildren, Samantha, Christopher, Harmony and Myla Rose Orns; niece Angela Bacarella and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Matthew Orns and sisters, Lucille Clark, Jane Ramsey and Barb Moore.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The ALS Association.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 6, 2019
