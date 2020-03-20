Home

formerly Cover Funeral Home
297 Tecumseh St
Dundee, MI 48131
(734) 529-3156

Steven P. Schall


1952 - 2020
Steven P. Schall Obituary
Steven P. Schall

Feb. 16, 1952–March 15, 2020

Steven Patrick Schall, age 67, of Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 16, 1952, in Wayne, Michigan, the oldest of three sons born from the union of Ralph Schall and the late Mary M. (Patrick) Schall.

Steven was a 1970 graduate of Summerfield High School. He married his sweetheart, the former, Bonnie Winter, on August 26, 1972. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two children: Heather and Steven.

Steven supported his family with employment as a Foreman with the Ann Arbor Railroad. He retired in 2011 after nearly forty years of service. Steve loved the outdoors, planting flowers, trimming trees, and loved to garden. He enjoyed going Up North to the Atlanta cabin with his children and their families.

To cherish his memory, Steven leaves his beloved wife: Bonnie of Dundee; loving son: Steve (Jeanne (Weiss)) Schall of Petersburg; and their children, his grandchildren: Jack, Grace and David; cherished daughter: Heather Schall of Blissfield; his father: Ralph Schall of Petersburg; and his two brothers: Dennis (Robin) Schall of Estes Park, Colorado, and Ralph (Marie) Schall of Petersburg.

No public services are planned. Cremation has taken place and arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan, 48131, (734) 529-3156.

Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
