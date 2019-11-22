|
Steven (Steve) Pisanti, 53, peacefully rested on November 21, 2019, where he joined his best friend (his dog, Axel Rose) in heaven.
Steve was born to Frank and Joan Pisanti in Manchester, Connecticut on September 6th, 1966. The family moved to Temperance, Michigan where Steve attended St. Johns Jesuit High School. Steve was a graduate of the University of Toledo where he earned a bachelor's degree in business. While growing up, Steve enjoyed wrestling and was an equestrian.
Steve met the love of his life on a blind date at Manera's Italian American Restaurant. Steve and Marcia enjoyed 25 wonderful years of marriage, and had three loving children: Dominic, Michael, and Isabella.
Steve was a proud father to his three beautiful children. He was an avid supporter of all of his children - their biggest fan. He never missed a school or sporting event that the kids were involved in. His passion for hockey was fueled watching his twin boys, Dominic and Michael, play, and he proudly enjoyed watching his daughter, Bella, ride horses (just as Steve did when he was young) as well as play volleyball and run track.
Caring for his family and close friends was an utmost priority in his life. One of his favorite pastimes was spending vacation time with his loving wife and three kids in Pompano Beach, FL. He also cherished his Sunday Italian dinners made from his secret family recipes where he could be surrounded by his large family and his puppies.
Steve was a role model and coach/mentor to many young hockey players in the Monroe and Toledo areas. He was very much involved in coaching and player development, and his passionate spirit left impression on each player he touched, leading them by example to not only become better hockey players, but better people through their journey of life.
Steve's greatest qualities included his loving and compassion for every human being. Steve was as humble as they come, always willing to give his shirt off his back to help those in need. He was an inspiration to all.
Steve is survived by Marcia Pisanti (beloved wife), Dominic Pisanti (son), Michael Pisanti (son), and Isabella Pisanti (daughter), Joan Pisanti (mother), Frank Pisanti (father), Stacy and Jay Grimes (sister and brother-in-law), Greg and Amy Pisanti (brother and sister-in-law), Denise and Terry Benton (sister-in-law and brother-in-law), Kathy and John O'Neil (sister-in-law and brother-in-law), Carol Maher (mother-in-law), and his eight nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by Donald R. Maher Sr. (father-in-law) and Donald Maher Jr. (brother-in-law).
There will be a celebration of Steve's life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). A Catholic Mass will be said in his remembrance at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider a donation to a college scholarship fund at Huntington Bank for Isabella Pisanti entitled "Isabella Pisanti Scholarship Fund" or the Doberman Gang of Detroit/Cleveland.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2019