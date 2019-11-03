|
|
Steven Douglas Sharpe, age 58, of Monroe, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born October 19, 1961, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Elmer and Marylou (Shinevarre) Sharpe Miller. On March 25, 2005, Steven married Lynn Strobel and together they shared their lives here in Monroe. He made his living as a Machine Operator at Bay Corrugated Container Inc. until illness set in and he was unable to work.
Steven was a family man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. His sense of pride showed with every accomplishment they achieved. He was a loving and sensitive man with a very big heart who sought pleasure in helping others. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, Lynn; a son, Steven Sharpe of Monroe; a daughter, Stephanie Sharpe of Ypsilanti; a step-son, Cody Garber of Monroe; a brother, Jay (Tenna) Miller; two sisters: Becky (Ricky) Runyon and Sharon (Reid) Parker; and three grand children; Jacob, Riley and Sophia.
Steven is proceeded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marylou; a step-father, J.T. Miller, a brother, Charlie Sharpe; and a sister, Devy Sharpe.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. A service in his honor will take place at 7 pm. at Rupp, with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019