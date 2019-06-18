|
|
Steven R. Stockard, age 58, of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2019.
He was born September 11, 1960, the son of William C. Stockard and Diana M. (James) Stockard.
Steven was a sports fanatic and avid reader. He loved music as well as animals, he especially loved his family and many friends.
Steven had strong faith and one of his favorite sayings was 'tomorrow is not promised.'
Surviving are his parents; loving sisters, Kathy Ann McConnaughey, Vickie M. Stockard, Cindy E. Stockard; son, William Paul Stockard; nephew Franklin W. Stockard; niece Nicole D. Laws; grandfather James A. Stockard; aunts Bernice Graves and Janice Hill.
Preceding him in death are grandparents Robert H. James, Georgeann W. James, Edna J. Stockard, Frank Stockard; brother, William C. Stockard Jr.; a son, Steven Boudrie Stockard; and beloved aunt Peggy Vasquez.
According to Steven's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Anyone wanting to make a donation in his name may do so to the Humane Society or the .
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on June 18, 2019