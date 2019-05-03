Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map

Sue Ann Bork


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Ann Bork Obituary
Sue Ann Bork (Dusseau), 63 yrs, of Petersburg, died under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Wednesday May 1, 2019, in her residence.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday May 5, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service Monday May 6, 2019, in the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Burial will be in Oakgrove Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born August 21, 1955, in Monroe, MI. Sue was the daughter of Leroy and Nancy (Dusseau) Jones. She attended Summerfield Schools. She married Fred Bork Sr. on September 5, 1976, in Petersburg, MI. Sue was a homemaker all of her life. She loved crafting with the grandchildren, camping and horses.
Survivors include: her husband, Fred Sr.; a son, Fred (Sabrina Wright) Jr.; a daughter, Julie (Daryl) Aaron; a brother, Vince; sisters, Denise, Veronica, Cheryl; grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Adajia, Ajaden, Baylee, Emylee and a great-grandchild, Brantley. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alan.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now