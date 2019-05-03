|
Sue Ann Bork (Dusseau), 63 yrs, of Petersburg, died under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Wednesday May 1, 2019, in her residence.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday May 5, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service Monday May 6, 2019, in the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Burial will be in Oakgrove Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born August 21, 1955, in Monroe, MI. Sue was the daughter of Leroy and Nancy (Dusseau) Jones. She attended Summerfield Schools. She married Fred Bork Sr. on September 5, 1976, in Petersburg, MI. Sue was a homemaker all of her life. She loved crafting with the grandchildren, camping and horses.
Survivors include: her husband, Fred Sr.; a son, Fred (Sabrina Wright) Jr.; a daughter, Julie (Daryl) Aaron; a brother, Vince; sisters, Denise, Veronica, Cheryl; grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Adajia, Ajaden, Baylee, Emylee and a great-grandchild, Brantley. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alan.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2019