Susan Ann Braden, age 72, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Toledo ProMedica Hospital in Ohio.
Born May 18, 1948, in Monroe from the union of Eli and Mary (Wyreman) Braden. She was one of four children. Susan went to Dundee High School and graduated in the class of 1966.
Susan was a former member at the Grape Missionary Baptist Church before their doors closed. She then attended Union Street Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Susan also was an animal lover but in particular she adored her dogs.
Susan was always a homemaker. She enjoyed taking care of her family. Susan was loved by all who met her and she will be deeply missed. She will be cherished forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Carrie Altmann. Loving grandmother of Shawn Jackson. Dearest sister of Johnnie (Emily) Braden, Janice Rexroad, and Brenda (Bill) Metcalfe. Also survived by her fur babies: Bella and Taffy.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Eli and Mary Braden and a brother in law: Gary Rexroad.
Due to the current COVID outbreak, Susan's funeral arrangements are private. There will be a service for immediate family only. Burial will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park, where committal prayers will take place.
Memorial donations in honor of Susan is suggested towards the choice of the donor.
Online condolences to the family maybe made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2020.