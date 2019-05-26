|
Susan Eaton of Toledo died May 13, 2019. She was 62. A rare cancer was the cause.
Born in 1956 to Henry and Beverly (Ware) Eaton, Susan lived her early years in Detroit and its suburbs. In 1963 her family moved to Ready Road in South Rockwood.
She graduated from Airport High School in 1974 and Monroe Community College, which she attended on a music scholarship.
In 1978 Susan moved to Oklahoma. She was a computer whiz whose final 16 years of employment were with Paychex, a provider of software and services for income taxes and job benefits. She began with Paychex in Oklahoma City and ended her career as a Senior Account Executive at the Toledo office.
In 1999 she had moved back to Michigan, living in Temperance for two years and Monroe for four years. In 2005 she moved to Toledo.
Susan had a keen intelligence and a great sense of humor. Knowledgeable about many musical genres, she was active for several years in the Monroe Community Band and the Community Chorus.
She also was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Monroe, which she served as treasurer.
She was a primary organizer of her high school class's reunions, and she did extensive genealogical research.
Survivors include Delwyn Ehresman, whom she married in 2010; her father and stepmother, Henry and Judy Eaton, of Rose, OK; a sister, Connie Burns, of Tulsa, OK; and three stepsiblings.
Susan was predeceased in 2006 by her mother.
Susan's remains will be buried this summer in Forest Hills Cemetery, Evart, MI, hometown of her Eaton forebears.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2019