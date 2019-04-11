|
Susan Elizabeth Roth was born on November 27, 1952, in Monroe. She was one of three children born from the union of Harold Roth and the late Bettie (Harmon) Roth. She attended Ida Schools.
Susan was blessed with the birth of four children, and for the past twenty-nine years she had shared her life with her significant other, Ross Brown Sr. She also thought of Ross' two children as her own. Spending time with family was most important to Susan and the memories made will be forever cherished.
Susan was a devoted member of Crosspointe Church, where she had many close friends, some of which became family. She worked as a Secretary for the Senior Ministry and for the Love Lifters within the church.
Susan loved the outdoors and tending to her immaculate gardens that filled her yard each year. She would often watch the birds and nature as they came to enjoy her beautiful flowers. Susan enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Her kayak adventures brought her to Lake Superior and the Myakka River in Florida.
In her spare time, Susan enjoyed crocheting and reading novels, but most often the Bible.
She played cards with friends and made amazing baked/ canned goods for her loved ones to share, including monster cookies and jelly.
Susan Elizabeth Roth, age 66, of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.
Her passing was preceded by her mother: Bettie.
To cherish her memory, Susan leaves her significant other: Ross Brown Sr. of Monroe; her children: Michelle (Greg) Gossard of Monroe, Abby Roth of Newport, Brandy (Garnet Lucier) Putnam of Monroe, and Chad (Danette) Kohler of Monroe; her step-children: Ross (Dana) Brown II of Ida and Adam Brown of China; her father: Harold Roth of Ida; her siblings: Vickie (Jerry) Brescol of Temperance and Debi (John) Gotts of Milan; many adored grandchildren: Gregory (Amy), Sean, Daniel, Denis (Ashleigh), Delmer, Ty, Cole, Jason, Madison, Greyson, Kierson, Noah and Leah; and one great grandson: Aiden.
Friends may gather on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, also at Merkle's with Pastor Emeritus George Fountain officiating.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 11, 2019