Susan Lee (Aichler) Odom, age 65, of Monroe, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born on December 6, 1954, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Harold and Jennette (Simmons) Aichler. Sue graduated from Ida High School in 1973. While in high school, Sue was selected to be a part of the United States Wind Band. She traveled all over Europe and the Soviet Union playing in the band on her Flute and Piccolo.
Susan proudly served in the United States Army for 10 years, from 1973 to 1983. She served in the Army Band as a Staff Sergeant. Sue then became a Music Librarian at the School of Music at Little Creek Naval Base in Virginia Beach, VA. Susan then continued her education at Virginia Wesleyan University earning her bachelor's degree in History. She later received her teaching credentials from the Christopher Newport University. Susan taught in several school systems for over 25 years, retiring as a substitute teacher in 2010.
Susan met the love of her life, Luke Odom. They were married on November 24, 1989, in Virginia Beach, VA. In the early 90s, they moved back to the Monroe area. Both Sue and Luke liked to go to the beach and enjoy each other's company. They enjoyed over 31 wonderful years together.
In her free time, you could find Susan working on her many crafts. She had a love for animals, and spoiled her four-legged companions. Susan will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved wife of Luke Odom. Loving sister of Thomas Aichler, Tim Aichler and Ted (Joy) Aichler. Dearest aunt of Brian (Ashley) Aichler and Jennifer (Nolan) Wolan. She was proceeded in death by her parents: Harold and Jennette Aichler.
In accordance with Sue's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a memorial gathering at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday October 30th from 1:00-8:00 PM for everyone to attend.
Memorial donations in honor of Susan can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.