1/1
Susan L. (Aichler) Odom
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Lee (Aichler) Odom, age 65, of Monroe, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Sylvania, Ohio.
Born on December 6, 1954, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Harold and Jennette (Simmons) Aichler. Sue graduated from Ida High School in 1973. While in high school, Sue was selected to be a part of the United States Wind Band. She traveled all over Europe and the Soviet Union playing in the band on her Flute and Piccolo.
Susan proudly served in the United States Army for 10 years, from 1973 to 1983. She served in the Army Band as a Staff Sergeant. Sue then became a Music Librarian at the School of Music at Little Creek Naval Base in Virginia Beach, VA. Susan then continued her education at Virginia Wesleyan University earning her bachelor's degree in History. She later received her teaching credentials from the Christopher Newport University. Susan taught in several school systems for over 25 years, retiring as a substitute teacher in 2010.
Susan met the love of her life, Luke Odom. They were married on November 24, 1989, in Virginia Beach, VA. In the early 90s, they moved back to the Monroe area. Both Sue and Luke liked to go to the beach and enjoy each other's company. They enjoyed over 31 wonderful years together.
In her free time, you could find Susan working on her many crafts. She had a love for animals, and spoiled her four-legged companions. Susan will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved wife of Luke Odom. Loving sister of Thomas Aichler, Tim Aichler and Ted (Joy) Aichler. Dearest aunt of Brian (Ashley) Aichler and Jennifer (Nolan) Wolan. She was proceeded in death by her parents: Harold and Jennette Aichler.
In accordance with Sue's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a memorial gathering at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday October 30th from 1:00-8:00 PM for everyone to attend.
Memorial donations in honor of Susan can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 26, 2020
Sue was the best thing that happened to my brother, Luke and our family. They were there for each other, for 31 wonderful years and truly loved each other. She will be greatly missed. RIP Susie, fly high with the Angels.
Betty Maloney
Family
October 26, 2020
Sue was the best thing that happened to my brother, Luke and our family. They were there for each other, for 31 wonderful years and truly loved each other. She will be greatly missed. RIP Susie, fly high with the Angels.
Betty Maloney
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved