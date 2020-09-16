Susan M. Turner, age 79, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Her passing was due to complications since suffering a severe stroke two days prior in her home.
Born May 12, 1941, in Monroe, Sue was the daughter of the late Ira Benjamin "Ben" and Wanda (Helmick) Ferguson. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1959 and was employed as a Nurses Aide for several years at the former Monroe Hospital. Afterward, she worked part-time at Cook's Sportland before retiring.
It could be said that Sue was a diversified Christian. She attended a variety of different denominational churches in Monroe and had a passion for helping others in need. Whether she was preparing meals for homeless people in the community, making rosaries at St. Mary Catholic Church or cooking for funeral dinners, Sue believed in volunteering to benefit others.
In her spare time, Sue enjoyed attending Bible Study programs, hunting, fishing, beaver trapping, and spending time at her cabin in Northern Michigan.
Sue is survived by three children: Sherri (Paul) Iacoangeli of Monroe, Jeff (Nancy) Howe of Monroe, and David (Angela) Turner of Taylorsville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by a brother, David Ferguson.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17th at Bacarella Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Roy Southerland officiating. All visitors are asked to follow current facial covering protocols. Cremation and interment will follow in accordance with her wishes at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting Monroe County 4-H Small Animal Association or any homeless shelter of the donor's choice.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.