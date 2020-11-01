1/1
Susan Marie Lyke
1960 - 2020
Susan Marie Lyke, age 60, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 27, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Born October 8, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, Susan was one of five children born from the union of Donald and Veronica Greenawalt. She attended and graduated from Horseheads High School in New York with the class of 1978. On August 15,1981, Susan married Randy Lyke in New York and eventually settled in Michigan to raise their two children. Susan was a faith filled woman who chose to make a living as a Pastoral Associate serving at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and her heavenly father.
Susan was a selfless woman who always put other's needs before her own. Her most loved and cherished moments were those spent with her family, her grandchildren at the top of the list. She was compassionate, empathetic, full of faith and had a dry sense of humor. Always the planner, Susan loved to cook big family dinners, especially at the holidays and she loved to garden.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of 39 years, Randy Lyke; a son, Christopher (Jessica) Lyke of Monroe; a daughter, Laura Ann (Scott) Eisenhauer of Monroe; three grandchildren: Eliana, Chloe and Owen Lyke; her mother, Veronica Greenawalt; and four brothers: Donald (Mel) Greenawalt, Doug (Tina) Greenawalt, Dennis Greenawalt and Danny (Nancy) Greenawalt.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Donald Greenawalt.
Family and friends may visit at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Susan will lie in state on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel at 11 a.m. A funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. Susan will be laid to rest at a later date a St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Michael the Archangel Church or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
NOV
5
Rosary
06:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
NOV
6
Lying in State
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joy Kush
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Susan is my only Sister, reading all the memories and praise of this special and spiritual woman has touched me. I’ll miss you sister, and waiting for the moment that I’ll see you again in God’s Mansion in the sky. Love you.
Doug Greenawalt
Brother
