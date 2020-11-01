Susan Marie Lyke, age 60, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 27, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Born October 8, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, Susan was one of five children born from the union of Donald and Veronica Greenawalt. She attended and graduated from Horseheads High School in New York with the class of 1978. On August 15,1981, Susan married Randy Lyke in New York and eventually settled in Michigan to raise their two children. Susan was a faith filled woman who chose to make a living as a Pastoral Associate serving at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and her heavenly father.
Susan was a selfless woman who always put other's needs before her own. Her most loved and cherished moments were those spent with her family, her grandchildren at the top of the list. She was compassionate, empathetic, full of faith and had a dry sense of humor. Always the planner, Susan loved to cook big family dinners, especially at the holidays and she loved to garden.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of 39 years, Randy Lyke; a son, Christopher (Jessica) Lyke of Monroe; a daughter, Laura Ann (Scott) Eisenhauer of Monroe; three grandchildren: Eliana, Chloe and Owen Lyke; her mother, Veronica Greenawalt; and four brothers: Donald (Mel) Greenawalt, Doug (Tina) Greenawalt, Dennis Greenawalt and Danny (Nancy) Greenawalt.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Donald Greenawalt.
Family and friends may visit at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Susan will lie in state on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel at 11 a.m. A funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m. with Fr. Philip Ching officiating. Susan will be laid to rest at a later date a St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Michael the Archangel Church or American Cancer Society
