|
|
Susan Marie Pellar was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 12, 1957. She was one of six children born from the union of the late Daniel Edgar Rivers and the late Charlene Agnes (Feldt) Rivers.
She would move to Monroe in the late 1990s from the Grand Rapids area. Susan was strong in her faith and was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church in Monroe. It was well-known to those around her that Susan would place the needs of others ahead of her own. She was a volunteer at many food closets, spending countless hours at Monroe County Opportunity Program (MCOP) and at Oaks of Righteousness in addition to participating at her own church's functions. Susan enjoyed taking the Monroe Lake Erie Transit buses from place to place. This gave her ample opportunity to meet many unique individuals.
As Susan's actions portrayed, she was a very loving and caring individual. She was a great listener and provided valuable advice. She was always very forgiving and the ultimate encourager. Susan loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren, and that feeling was mutual. Susan enjoyed going on walks, even into her final illness. She truly appreciated the companionship that her four-legged companion: Bella provided on these peaceful strolls. Susan could often be found putting together puzzles or shopping at the local thrift store to pass the time.
Susan Pellar, age 62, of Monroe passed away peacefully at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital after a short battle with cancer, on Monday, November 25, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a brother: Daniel Rivers Jr.
To cherish her memory, Susan leaves three children: Naomi (Mike) Harris of Saginaw, Michigan, Ray (Amy) Pellar of Jacksonville, Florida, and Stephanie (Josh) Lara of Monroe, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Jazmen, Onnaka, Marissa, Joslyn, Lexi, Gage, Tiona and Mason; three sisters: Arlene (Dick) Warwick, Mary (Joe) Asche, and Judi Smith; one brother: Bill Rivers; her dog: Bella; her granddog: Nova; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and friends.
No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries Center, 1018 East Second Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 1, 2019