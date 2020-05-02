Susan Marie Weaver
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marie Weaver, age 90, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Elderly Solutions in Monroe.

Susan was born January 31, 1930, in Monroe, MI to Anthony and Mary (Colucci) DeNardo. Susan was a 1948 graduate of Monroe High School. She married Kenneth "Buck" Weaver November 12, 1949 in Monroe at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Susan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe, where she sang in the church choir for 9 years and was also a member of The Christian Women. Susan loved her family, friends, praying the rosary, singing in the church choir, music, dancing (the polka and jitterbug), cooking, cleaning, baking, gardening and having visitors to her house for coffee talk.

Susan is survived by her loving daughters; Deborah Weaver-Funk (John Funk) of Monroe and Donata (Tom) Heiden of Monroe, her grandchildren; Sunda (Nino) Liparoto of Monroe, Sarah Sandy of Monroe, Adam Heiden of Monroe and Dylan (Brittni) Heiden of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and her great grandchildren; Angelina, Briann, Audrey, Blye and Elijah.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary DeNardo; spouse, Kenneth "Buck" Weaver; and siblings Joseph, Dominic, Michael, John, Peter, Samuel, Daniel, Lena DeStefanis, Sunda DeNardo, Ann Ciacelli, Rose Duvall and Theresa Sutton.

Susan will be missed every day, but she is now in the arms of the Angels and with her Ma and Pa, her husband, her 12 brothers and sisters and they are having a wonderful reunion! "The party doesn't start till Susie gets there."

Private family services will take place at The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe. A special THANK YOU to Elderly Solutions and Elara Caring for their wonderful care. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.allore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved