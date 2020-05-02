Susan Marie Weaver, age 90, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Elderly Solutions in Monroe.
Susan was born January 31, 1930, in Monroe, MI to Anthony and Mary (Colucci) DeNardo. Susan was a 1948 graduate of Monroe High School. She married Kenneth "Buck" Weaver November 12, 1949 in Monroe at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Susan was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe, where she sang in the church choir for 9 years and was also a member of The Christian Women. Susan loved her family, friends, praying the rosary, singing in the church choir, music, dancing (the polka and jitterbug), cooking, cleaning, baking, gardening and having visitors to her house for coffee talk.
Susan is survived by her loving daughters; Deborah Weaver-Funk (John Funk) of Monroe and Donata (Tom) Heiden of Monroe, her grandchildren; Sunda (Nino) Liparoto of Monroe, Sarah Sandy of Monroe, Adam Heiden of Monroe and Dylan (Brittni) Heiden of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and her great grandchildren; Angelina, Briann, Audrey, Blye and Elijah.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary DeNardo; spouse, Kenneth "Buck" Weaver; and siblings Joseph, Dominic, Michael, John, Peter, Samuel, Daniel, Lena DeStefanis, Sunda DeNardo, Ann Ciacelli, Rose Duvall and Theresa Sutton.
Susan will be missed every day, but she is now in the arms of the Angels and with her Ma and Pa, her husband, her 12 brothers and sisters and they are having a wonderful reunion! "The party doesn't start till Susie gets there."
Private family services will take place at The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Mary Catholic Church, Monroe. A special THANK YOU to Elderly Solutions and Elara Caring for their wonderful care. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2020.