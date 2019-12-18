|
|
Susan Sharon Bright, age 66, of Temperance, passed away December 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Susan was born October 10, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Duane and Lois (Van Wormer) Sheley. She was a 1971 graduate of Bedford High School and was employed by the Chrysler Corp, retiring after 30 years of service.
Sue (Moey) loved the outdoors - being on her pontoon at Vineyard Lake, fishing, biking and watching sports (Michigan). Being with her family and friends was a joy to her. She was well known for always having a good time and her infectious laugh and doing nice things for people.
Susan is survived by her loving wife, Betty L. Jackson; father, Duane Sheley; brother, Jake (Michele) Sheley; sister, Chris Cappelletty and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Jane Sheley.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Promedica Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019