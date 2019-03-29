|
Suzanne "Sue" Kubitz, 63, of Monroe, MI, and formerly of Ida, MI, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in her home. Born September 29, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Thomas A. and Joann B. (Szemraj) Doyle. Sue received her degree in nursing from Monroe Community College and was employed for over 30 years for ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. Sue had a knack for decorating and in her free time she loved traveling to the Detroit area, spending time with family and friends, but most of all enjoyed experiencing life with her daughters and grandsons.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Lauren Jenkins and Brittany (Matthew) Pawlak; brothers, Michael (Karen) Doyle, John (Barbara) Doyle and Thomas Doyle; sisters, Marie Cliburn, Jeanne (Tim) O'Melia, Therese (Ralph) Muns, Margie (Glen) Stacheit and Janet (Mark) Zaszczurynski; grandsons, Colton, Jaxton, Levi and Henry. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A gathering will be held from 2-8 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2019