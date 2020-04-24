|
Sylvia Ann DeMeo, age 73, of Monroe, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born October 3, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, Sylvia was the daughter of Carl and Helen (Volk) DeHart. A graduate of Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan, Sylvia married the love of her life, Frank DeMeo Jr., on August 18, 1980 in Southgate, Michigan, Sylvia worked for USF Holland Trucking Company for over 26 years, retiring in 2014. She enjoyed doing Ceramics, Stained Glass Art and gardening, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory, Frank, her husband of the past 39 years; a daughter Tammy Stachnik; two grandchildren: Gabrielle Stachnik and Donovan Stachnik; as well as two siblings: Ester Callahan and Penny Garcia. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Joseph DeHart.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2020