Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535

Sylvia Marie (VanSlambrouck) Glavin

Sylvia Marie (VanSlambrouck) Glavin Obituary
Sylvia Marie VanSlambrouck Glavin, age 86, of Waynesville, NC, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

A native of Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Lois Mack VanSlambrouck. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Glavin Sr., who died in 1977, and six brothers: Thomas, Jim, Bill, Gene, Robert, and John VanSlambrouck.

After living in Ballston Lake, New York; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Jacksonville, Florida Sylvia settled in scenic Waynesville, North Carolina, in 1996. For many years, Sylvia owned and operated successful mailing and shipping businesses on Hilton Head Island and in Jacksonville. In 1996, at age 62, Sylvia hiked the Milford Track in New Zealand, an accomplishment her sons are amazed at still. Sylvia had a zest for life, was generous and giving, and cherished her time with her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by her two sons, James Glavin and his wife, Nancy, of Ballston Lake, New York and Thomas Glavin of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Richard VanSlambrouck (Anita); her sister, JoAnn Ozdaglar; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her many very good friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation at https://sargeanimals.or/product/donate-in-honor-in-memory/ or the International Association for Animal Hospice and Palliative Care at https://iaahpc.square.site/

The care of Mrs. Glavin has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2020
