Tamara Kim Sutton
Jan. 24, 1960-Feb. 12, 2020
Tamara Kim Sutton, beloved member of the Sutton/DeNardo families of Monroe, passed away with the comforting love of dear family and friends by her side on February 12, 2020.
Tamara Kim was born January 24, 1960, in Monroe, Michigan, and was the daughter of Theresa Sutton (DeNardo) and Wilburn E. Sutton, Sr. She is survived by her mother, father, Brother Wilburn Eugene Sutton, Jr. (Suzanne), sisters Deidre E. Sutton, Erin D. Osstifin (Timothy) and Melissa N. Sutton-Lewis, nephews Alex, Patrick, and Brian, nieces Rachel, Ciera, Audrey, Cameron, Willow. She is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and life-long dear friends who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her sister Rose Marie Sutton, and grandparents, Condon and Rosalie Sutton.
Tamara Kim was baptized in January, 1973, at the age of 12, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. For many years she was active in the Bible education work offered free of charge through the house to house public ministry. She looked forward with great anticipation and certainty to the wonderful conditions of a paradise earth as promised at Psalms 37:10, 11.
Tamara was a 1978 graduate of Erie Mason High School and pursued a career in construction logistics. She was the Director of Project Controls for Walbridge, an international construction firm based in Detroit, Michigan. She traveled and worked extensively throughout the United States.
Tamara was known as a highly intelligent and a creative writer. Her FB third person commentary on her cherished canine "Bella Sutton," was especially witty and entertaining to her family and friends. To Bella, Tamara Kim was the "Big Lady" and it was a regular source of conversation how each mimicked certain personality traits of the other. Tamara was also a loyal fan of the selection and "one-click" simplicity of Amazon, which opened an entire world of buying power and convenience.
She could put up a wall to protect her emotions, but inside she had a big heart and would show it in ways that revealed that she was just a big softy and always ready to help her "peeps." She was generous with both her time and money and she regularly expressed it in private ways like gifting homemade blankets to newborns in the hospital, and her efforts to rescue pets.
Friends may call from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd, at the Rupp Funeral Home located at 2345 S. Custer Rd. (M50), in Monroe. The family invites all to attend a memorial service for Tamara Kim at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020