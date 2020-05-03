Tamara "Tammy" Wickenheiser (Heath) died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2020, at the age of 61.



Tammy is survived by her Mother, Patricia Heath (Harrison); three loving children: Terry (Andrea) Wickenheiser (Carleton), Tabatha (Lee) Malvitz (Canton), and Trent (Jennifer) Wickenheiser (Milford); five siblings: Deborah (Donald) Lizyness, Charles (Sandra) Heath Jr., Traci (Angelo) Tsipis, Stephanie (Roger) Williams, and Dorinda (Patrick) Wilkins; and eight grandchildren whom she adored: Chay, Tristan, & Westyn Wickenheiser; Lucas, Owen & Lillian Malvitz; Madison & Kylie Wickenheiser.



Tammy is preceded in death by her father Charles Heath of Harrison.



Tammy was born on November 7, 1958, in Saginaw, Michigan to Charles and Patricia Heath. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1976. She worked for Ford Motor Company for over 30 years.



Tammy was an avid embroiderer who enjoyed crafting and creating customized items for her children and grandchildren. She adored her eight grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them. She loved experiencing life through their eyes!



Tammy lived for all her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

