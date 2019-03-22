Home

Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182

Terence J. "Terry" Mahoney


Terence J. "Terry" Mahoney
Terence "Terry" J. Mahoney, 78, of Lambertville, Michigan, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Flower Hospital. Born November 27, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of George and Salena (Fletcher) Mahoney. A U.S. Army veteran, he drove trucks for Spartan and Interstate Trucking. Terry was also a self-employed electrician. He was the widow of the former Judith Karsies. He enjoyed working on computers, Wii bowling and was a great handy-man.
He is survived by his loving children, Linda (Scott) Cook, Kathy (Mark) Dusseau, Matthew (Wendy) Mahoney, Chad (Dawn) Karsies and Tanisha (Jeff) Szabo; brother, Larry (Karen) Mahoney; sisters, Lois Bean, Joyce Beckett and Marilyn (Mike) Krul and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private in Grand Rapids, Michigan. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 22, 2019
