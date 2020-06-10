Teresa Rose Carter was born on October 6, 1987, in Trenton, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of Bobby Carter Jr. and Catherine (Candela) Gaglio.
Teresa grew up in Monroe and attended Jefferson Schools. She was extremely active and athletic playing a multitude of sports from volleyball, to basketball, softball and running track.
Teresa was known to be a strong, independent woman. She was an overcomer, battling through many challenges and staring down her own demons. Teresa had an amazingly positive outlook on life. She found the good in everything and she herself had the ability to light up any room.
Teresa was a trusted, loyal confidant and friend and she made friends easily wherever her adventures led her.
Family was always very important to Teresa. She looked forward to holidays and family get-togethers to spend time with those she loved the most. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her sister and father. She also enjoyed her late-night talks with her brother Bobby III. Teresa's greatest accomplishment was that of being a mother. Her love and adoration for her children were quite evident and joy radiated upon her face whenever she gazed at her children. She wanted nothing more than for their lives to be wonderful because they were her world.
Recently, Teresa took a position with FedEx as a packer. In 2019, she married Terrence Sample. She quickly embraced her new family and lifestyle with Terrence.
Teresa Rose Sample, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Her passing was preceded by a nephew: Bobby Ray Carter IV.
To cherish her memory she leaves her husband: Terrence Sample; three children: Cameran, Gage and Evelyn; her parents: Bobby and Jennifer Carter and Catherine Candela; paternal grandparents: Bob and Pat Carter; maternal grandmother: Josephine Gaglio; two sisters: Stephanie Carter and Courtney (Ben) Beckwith; two brothers: Bobby (Erica) Carter III and Joshua Drummonds; and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Upon This Rock Ministries, 620 East Fourth Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation at the CROWDFUNDING page at www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 10, 2020.