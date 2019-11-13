Home

Terrence Farrar


1952 - 2019
Terrence Farrar Obituary
Terrence Farrar, age 67, of Flat Rock, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 29, 1952, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Mary (Ruth) Farrar. On June 11, 1976, he married the love of his life Susan Messmore in St. Roch Catholic Church.

He was employed with Motorama Engineering in Farmington as a toolmaker, foreman and Vice President for over 30 years and later worked for various other machine shops.

Terry was a 1970 graduate of Redford High School in Detroit, MI. He was an avid Tiger Woods' fan, Indy 500 fan, coached Little League, was active in his daughters' Girl Scout troops and various other school activities. Terry served as a Flat Rock City Councilman from 1993-1997 and was a member of the Flat Rock Planning Commission from 2001-2016. He and his wife founded the Flat Rock City-Wide Garage Sales Committee 10 years ago and was on the original Riverfest Committee.

He was always there if help was needed. Most of all he loved his family -- they were placed on a pedestal in his eyes. His grandchildren, Victoria and Dominik, brought him so much joy.

He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Farrar; daughters Heather L. Farrar and Stephanie R. (Paul) Kryk; grandchildren, Victoria and Dominik Kryk.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Peter Farrar and James Farrar, and a sister Elaine (Brad) Moore.

Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Roch Catholic Church, Flat Rock, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 am. He will lie in state from 9:30 am until time of service. Father Bob Johnson will officiate the service. Cremation is to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the family.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
