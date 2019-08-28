|
Terrence Louis Oliger passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 25, 2019. The son of Louis and Mildred Oliger, "Terry" was born January 2, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. He married Peggy Ann Selfe on April 17th, 1971, and they resided in Temperance, Michigan.
Terry attended Scott High School where he played basketball and football and served in the Air National Guard in 1964. He had a passion for racing that became his employment for many years as an Indy Official, a Nascar Official and transporter, as well as an Arca Official and running the midget series.
Terry is survived by and will be missed dearly by his loving wife, Peggy; daughters Kimberly (Neal) Hopkins and Shelly (Richard) Gorowski; grandchildren April (Nathan) Devos, Tanner Hopkins, and Jacob & Joshua Gorowski; great grandchildren Ally, Annie & Aubrey Devos; mother-in-law Janette Selfe along with many nieces & nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Rosie (Edward) Hepfinger, sister and brother-in-law Joanne & Paul Sampson, and his niece Jodi Hepfinger.
Along with watching any available car race in person or on television, Terry was also a Cleveland Browns and Michigan football fan, and sponsored the Terrarium Hair Salon sports teams. He also enjoyed classic cars, bowling, playing cards, camping, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending the winters in his favorite second home in Florida.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 30th, 2019, at Morocco United Brethren Church at 1633 W. Morocco Rd., Temperance, MI 48182. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. with a celebration service at 4 p.m. lead by Pastor Todd Greenman. Following the service will be an open house at the home of Rick & Shelly Gorowski at 7125 Jackman Rd, Ida, MI 48140.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff there for their service and support during this time.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019