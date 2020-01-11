Monroe News Obituaries
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Terry F. Paul


1959 - 2020
Terry F. Paul Obituary
Terry F. Paul, age 60, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born January 18, 1959, in Corbin, Kentucky, Terry was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Martin) Paul.

Terry enjoyed gardening and playing Bingo but nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren.

Terry is survived by three children, Margaret Paul, Larry (Sherry Howard) Paul and Gary Guyor, all of Monroe; three siblings, James Paul of Monroe, Sherrie (Richard) Kroeger of Monroe, and Kenneth (Cherie) Paul of Erie, MI; and her three beloved grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Terry was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Paul, Jr. and Arthur Lee Paul; and a sister-in-law, Edith Jody Paul.

Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 5 p.m. Rev. Heather Boone, Pastor of Oaks of Righteousness Church will officiate. Cremation will follow in accordance with family wishes.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020
