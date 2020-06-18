Terry Franklin House of Newport, born on November 10, 1963, in Brookhaven, Mississippi passed away at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was the son of James Franklin House and Mary Alice (Rouse) House.

Terry was a 1981 graduate of Monroe High School and worked as a union carpenter out of Local #687 Warren, Michigan.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his parents James and Mary House of Monroe; his wife Tina (Mason) House and stepson Craig Mason of Newport; his son Kevin House and daughter Jessica (House) Farris of Dundee; his sister Cathy (House) Riffenburg of Monroe; numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

