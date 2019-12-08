|
|
Thelma Sue Kehres, 69 years, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti.
Born April 18, 1950, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gloria (Ward) Parks. Thelma attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1968. She married James W. "Jim" Kehres on November 2, 1968 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church. Thelma worked for Ford Motor Company in the Human Resources Department for twenty years, retiring in 1996.
Thelma was very involved in the community and spent many hours lending a helping hand at Paula's house and her church whenever she could. She was very patriotic and supported military families and veterans. Thelma loved sewing and making quilts for family and friends. She was a member of Stewart Road Church of God for more than fifty years.
Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She spoiled all of her grandchildren and loved taking them shopping.
To cherish her memory, Thelma leaves her beloved husband of fifty-one years, Jim; two children Angie (James) Turner of Monroe and Gregg (Toni) Kehres of Buckner, Kentucky; three siblings: Chuck (Rhonda) Parks, Tammy Beason, both of Monroe, and Sheila Parks of Dundee; four grandchildren: Chelsea (Kyle) Metz, Stephanie (Jesse) Oyerbides, Katie Kehres, and Julia Kehres; one great grandchild, Brooks Metz and another on the way, Olivia Metz; and her loving fur baby, Joey.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by four brothers: Mike, Tom, Dickie and Bobby Parks.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1 PM to 7 PM at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI 48161. Thelma will lie in state at 10:30 AM at Stewart Road Church of God, 1199 Stewart Road, Monroe, MI, 48162 on Monday, December 9, 2019, where services celebrating her life will begin at 11 AM. Rev. Keith Hawes, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI, at 2 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Memorial contributions in Thelma's memory are suggested to Stewart Road Church of God.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 8, 2019