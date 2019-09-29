|
Theodore "Ted" Beck, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home. Born November 1, 1926, in Toledo, he was the son of Frank and Bernice (Donley) Beck. He was a 1945 graduate of Temperance High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army from June 1946 until November 1947, receiving a World War II Victory Medal. Ted married Georgetta Knueven on January 22, 1949, and was employed for many years to support his large family at various factories, retiring from Heidtman Steel.
A real outdoorsman, Ted loved fishing and hunting and was an excellent marksman. Since childhood, he collected Native American artifacts and recently donated his large collection to the Bedford Library. Ted grew a large garden every year and enjoyed giving away his produce to friends and neighbors. In his later years, he took up wood carving, crafting many amazing pieces of art. As a member of Bedford Senior Citizens Center, he volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels.
A convert to Catholicism, Ted was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Erie where he was an usher, actively involved in the Labor Day Festival and many other areas of service. As the neighborhood handyman, Ted was able to fix anything; always helping family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over seventy years, Georgetta; his son Patrick Beck; and granddaughter Anna Beck.
To cherish is memory, Ted leaves children: Timothy (Elena) Beck of Grand Junction, Mary (John Dubosh) Beck of Dearborn, Mark (Sarahlee) Beck of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Bernadette Goldstein of California, Therese Beck of Oaxaca Mexico, Carol Beck of Birmingham and Bonnie (Mick) LaVoy of Temperance; a daughter-in-law: Mary Wilson-Beck of Priest River, Idaho; grandchildren: Maria, Matthew, Heather, Michael, Nicole, Emily, Lauren, Lily, David, Leo, Ali and Nica; and a great-grandson: Arlo.
Friends may gather 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734) 317-7199 with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. He will Lie-In-State from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie with Father Mark Prill officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery for burial.
Memorials are suggested: St. Joseph Catholic Parish Building Fund or School. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019