Theresa Ann Sutton, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice.
Theresa was born on October 25th, 1934 in Monroe, Michigan, the youngest of 13 children to Antonio and Maria (Colucci) DeNardo. She was a 1952 graduate of Monroe High School. She married Wilburn E. Sutton January 21, 1953. Theresa was a homemaker in her early life and later worked in retail positions at Federal's Department Store and J.C. Penney.
She finished her working career as a restaurant manager at Big Boy and retired after 30 years of service. She was content to stay at home and visit with friends, enjoyed cooking and exploring new recipes, working in her yard, and was always searching for the next great deal at the Goodwill.
She was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 60 years.
To cherish her memory, Theresa leaves behind one son, Gene (Suzanne) Sutton; one daughter, Deidre Smith; four grandchildren; Alex Sutton, Ciera Smith, Rachel Sutton, Audrey Watrous; one sister, Susan Weaver; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers: Joseph, Dominic, Michael, John, Peter, Samuel, Daniel; four sisters: Lena, Sunda, Anne, Rose; and two daughters: Rose Marie and Tamara Kim Sutton.
Friends may call from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 23rd at the Rupp Funeral Home located at 2345 S. Custer Rd. (M50) In Monroe. The family invites all to attend a joint memorial service for both Theresa and her daughter Tamara Kim, at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Theresa's memory are asked to consider the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020