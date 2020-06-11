Theresa Marie Hammer, age 96 of Monroe, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home under hospice care.
Born February 20, 1924, in Baltimore, MD, from the union of Louis Wellein and Mary Unkelbach, Theresa was the last surviving member of ten children. She worked for a short time at Johns Hopkins Hospital before traveling to Michigan and meeting the love of her life, Frank Hammer. They were married on August 24, 1949, in Baltimore, Maryland then settled down in Maybee, Michigan to start a family. They raised three daughters and spent over 43 years together before Frank's passing in 1992.
Theresa was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, as well as St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe. She was a devout Catholic who loved serving God. Theresa was also an active member of The Arc for many years. She was very passionate about the organization's mission to protect, support, and encourage individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Theresa was overall a humble homemaker, who loved to take care of her family including her late daughter, Ann Marie, who had Down syndrome. Theresa was adored by everyone she met and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and would help anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Chrystal Cochran of Sagamore Hills, OH and Lola Musial of Monroe. Loving grandmother of Rachel, Ben, Alicya, and Adam. Dearest great-grandmother of Jimmy, Nick, Jayce, Bronson, Roman, Marlowe, Lola Blue, Donovan, Dominic, Xavier, and Gabrielle.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Frank Hammer; daughter, Ann Marie Hammer; grandson, Joseph Cochran; son-in-law, James Cochran; and nine brothers and sisters.
After cremation, Theresa will take her place next to her husband and dearest daughter. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date once there are no restrictions in place.
Online condolences to the family may be made to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 11, 2020.