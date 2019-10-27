|
Theresa M. Tibai
Dec. 26, 1927-Oct. 26, 2019
Theresa M. Tibai, age 91 of Newport, passed away the morning of Saturday October 26, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Care and Rehab.
Theresa was born December 26, 1927, in Monroe, MI to the late Francis and Magdalena (Eby) Steffes. On October 18, 1947, in Monroe, MI Theresa married the love of her life, Ernest J. Tibai. He sadly passed away on August 17, 2004.
Theresa was the last remaining child from the Steffes union. She was a homemaker for much of her life, but also worked at Meiring Greenhouse for 15 years.
She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church (Divine Grace-Carleton), where she also served on their Altar Society.
Theresa enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her loving family.
To cherish her memory, Theresa leaves four sons: Stephen (Judith Curtis) Tibai of Detroit, MI, Timothy (Yvonne) Tibai of Houston, TX, John (Rebecca) Tibai of Newport, MI, and Thomas (Lori) Tibai of Monroe; two daughters: Rosemary (Boden) Tibai of LaSalle, MI and Barbara Crumm of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tibai of Newport, MI; fifteen grandchildren; twenty two great- grandchildren; and a special niece, Patricia Earhart.
Along with her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by two sons: Michael and Allen Tibai, and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit from 1-8 pm on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be held that evening at 6 pm. Theresa will lie in state at 10 am on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Divine Grace-Carleton (Formerly St. Patrick Catholic Church), where a funeral Mass will be held at 11 am. Father Mike Woroniewicz, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019