Theresa Phyllis Eby was born in Carleton, Michigan, on February 21, 1935. She was born from the union of William and Edna (Yape) Eby. Theresa attended Herkimer School and St. Patrick Grade School. When she was just 13 years old her father passed away, and she would be raised by her mother Edna and her stepfather Art Liedel. She attended St. Mary Academy graduating in 1953. Theresa would further her education by taking admin courses at Monroe County Community College and Eastern Michigan University.
In 1955, Theresa took a position as a nurse's aide with Mercy Hospital. In 1959, she would move to a clerical role becoming an administrative secretary. She would retire in 2000, after forty-five years of faithful service, but not before serving the Hospital Administrator, President, and Chief Operating Officers.
She married Richard Genord on October 18, 1973, at St. Patrick Parish in Carleton, and the couple would be blessed with two daughters. Theresa enjoyed staying active participating in bowling leagues at Nortel Lanes. She liked to sew and knit and as a young woman had spent countless hours square dancing. She loved to travel and had visited much of the United States with Richard. She was a member of the Monroe Camera Club, Monroe Senior Center Pinochle Club, and St. Patrick Parish.
Theresa Genord, age 85, of Monroe passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the IHM Healthcare Center in Monroe, where she had resided since February, under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
Her passing was preceded by her parents and stepfather; stepsister, Judy; nephew, Tony Eby; brother and sister-in-law, Tony (Nancy) Eby; brother, William Eby; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Boitnott and Eddie Tibai.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of forty-seven years, Richard of Monroe; two daughters Maria (Cory) McMullin of LaSalle and Jennifer (Ion) Hallahan of Monroe; five grandchildren, Adyn, Kegan, and Rowan Hallahan, Landon Van Acker and Alexa McMullin; sisters, Elizabeth Boitnott and Veronica (Leo) Liedel; sister-in-law, Joyce Eby; foster siblings, Vincent (Sharon) Filimon and Andy (Sue) Swiss; and stepsiblings, David (Karen) Liedel and Neal (Sharon) Liedel.
Friends may gather from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Rosary service officiated by Deacon Tracy Esper will follow at 7:00 p.m. Theresa will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Divine Grace Parish St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2996 West Labo Road in Carleton. Her great-nephew, Father Mark Tibai, will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Divine Grace Parish St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carleton. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.