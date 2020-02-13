|
Thomas Anthony Kucharek, 68, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home in Monroe, MI.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Rosemary Kucharek; his daughter Shannon (Vince) Chicerelli of Saint Johns, FL; his son Casey (April) Nielsen of Monroe; his son Kelly (Marlo) Nielsen of Newport; his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings, and many dear nieces, nephews, family members, and many wonderful longtime friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Kucharek and Patricia Kucharek, and his sister, Mary Kucharek.
Tom was born on August 21, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Southgate High School in 1969 and later served in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard. He worked faithfully for Michigan Bell as a Cable Splicer for over 30 years until his retirement.
Tom loved the outdoors and had a deep appreciation for nature and wildlife. He found much joy in many hobbies throughout his life. Hunting, fishing, bowling, and woodworking were among his passions and they gave him opportunities to create and deepen lasting friendships throughout his life. He was an avid bowler and was very proud to have bowled four 300 games and three 800 series over the years. Tom never stopped learning, always finding ways to improve a skill, build or repair something, or to help someone else with a project. He had an incredible work ethic and took great pride in a job well done. He was quick-witted, always with a joke or a one-liner, and he loved to laugh and share life with others. An incredibly proud and loving husband, Dad, and Papa, he treasured spending time with his family, especially making memories with his grandchildren, who loved him immensely. Tom was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the oncology staff at U of M and the nurses of Promedica Hospice of Monroe for their incredible care for Tom during his last months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on his behalf to the or a Veterans organization of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020