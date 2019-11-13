|
Thomas Charles Stacy was born December 23, 1939, in LaSalle Township. He was one of ten children born from the union of the late Charles Stacy and the late Ruth (LaVoy) Stacy. Thomas attended Monroe Schools and went on to honorably serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Helen Quednau on August 21, 1963, in Erie, Michigan.
Thomas Charles Stacy, age 79, passed away 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded by his parents. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of fifty-six years, Helen; and his daughter Teresa (Joe) DeLucia.
Memorial Donations are suggested to COPD Research through the .
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019