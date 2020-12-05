1/1
Thomas Earl "Tom" Everett
1934 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Earl Everett of Winona Lake, Indiana passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake at the age of 86.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana. Tom's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Stacy Downing. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw with military rites conducted by his fellow servicemen from the American Legion Post #49 and the V.F.W. #1126 both of Warsaw, Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web Site at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 2680225
