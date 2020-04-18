|
|
Thomas Earl Younglove, age 79, of Monroe, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to be with the Lord.
Tom was born on January 6, 1941, in Monroe to Earl and Pauline (Steinman) Younglove. He graduated from Catholic Central in 1959. Tom married the love of his life, Betty Au, on January 13, 1962 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maybee by Fr. Casey. He retired in 1994 from Hydra-Matic, Toledo, after 35 years of service, where he was known as "The Silver Fox."
Thomas was a member of Divine Grace Parish, St. Joseph Church and the Moose. His most treasured times were those spent with his family and friends. Tom was a snowbird in Florida. He loved playing cards, computer games, cruises/vacations and being outdoors. His piercing blue eyes will never be forgotten.
To cherish his memory, Tom leaves his wife, Betty, of 58 years; four children: Kim (Joseph) Olson, Connie (Joseph) Steinman, Robyn (Jeffery) Bonifacio and Terry (Sarah) Younglove; 9 grandchildren: Ryan, Jenna and Julia Olson, Olivia and Andrew Steinman, Victoria and Brittany Bonifacio, Jordan and Hope Younglove; 2 great grandchildren: Jackson Hamer and Benedict Steinman; as well as 5 siblings: John "Jack" (Kayellen) Younglove, James (Madeline) Younglove, Paul (Angela) Younglove, Jean (Larry) Grubb and Dale (Donna) Younglove. Sadly he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Bonifacio; his parents; mother-in-law Hilda Betker; father-in-law Palmer Au; father-in-law Henry Betker; a sister Margaret Kroeger and a brother-in-law Gene Au.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Thomas may be made to Divine Grace Parish, 2996 W Labo Road, Carleton, MI 48117.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 18, 2020