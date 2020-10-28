Thomas Edison Morgan Jr. was born in Monroe on December 14, 1937, from the union of Thomas Edison Morgan Sr. and Lena (Losch). A graduate of Monroe High School, Tom was employed as a produce manager at Seaway Foodtowne grocery store until retiring after 43 years.
Tom was a parishioner of First United Methodist Church in Monroe since boyhood. He loved all genres of music and was the "soundman" at his church. He often sang songs he remembered from primary school and serenaded his daughter with the "good morning" song nearly everyday. Tom had a "green thumb" and could resuscitate any struggling houseplant. His flower garden was lush with geraniums, marigolds, and roses. Tom enjoyed relaxing on his porch and getting together with his family for a cookout. He loved to go camping and accepted the challenge of taking all the kids by himself every year. Tom was a very generous man and donated to many charities. Memorial donations may be made to those closest to his heart: Save the Children or Disabled American Veterans, through which Tom adopted a platoon of American soldiers stationed overseas.
Thomas, age 82, of Monroe passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
His passing was preceded by his parents; an infant sister; and grandson, David Morgan.
To cherish his memory Glenn leaves his son, Todd Morgan of Monroe; daughter, Shawn (Robert) Leach of Newport; daughter, Holly McCracken of Newport; grandsons, Joshua Mason, Joseph Mason, Justin Morgan, Vincent Morgan, Vaughn Banker, and Bobby Leach; granddaughter, Gabbrielle Leach; great grandchildren, Oliver and Lillian Morgan; many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss their "favorite uncle"; and beloved terrier, Nico, whom he adopted from the Humane Society.
Friends and family may gather Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service North, 2442 Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Merkle Funeral Service North followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, for both the gathering and service, guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.