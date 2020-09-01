1/1
Thomas Joseph Zochowski
1951 - 2020
Thomas J. Zochowski, 69, of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home.
Born March 29, 1951, he was son of Julian and Rose Mary (Wickenheiser) Zochowski. After graduating from Catholic Central in 1969, Tom went on to serve for our country in the United States Navy. Shortly after his return to his home, Tom joined Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 671. He put in over 40 years in the union retiring in 2012. Also, Tom worked at the Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant, retiring from there in 2010. In 1981, Tom married his wife Cathy Simon in Dundee.
Even though Tom was very active in the workforce, he always made sure to have time for his family. Family came first to him, he loved watching his grandchildren play. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. Tom was a member of the East Rockwod Sportsmans Club. He also enjoyed sharing his specialty of smoking meat.
Tom leaves behind his loving wife Cathy; five children: Danielle Zochowski, Stephanie (Matthew) Garner, Melissia Zochowski, Eric Zochowski, and Paul Zochowski; two brothers: Robert (Anne) Zochowski and Michael Zochowski; seven sisters: Kathryn (Jay) Novak, Patricia (Joseph) Mikulsky, Janet (Gary) Brant, Alice (Craig) Deland, Barbara (Brian) DeGrande, Elizabeth (Tom Cozart) Menard, and Mary (Joseph) Hypio.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gregory Zochowski; brothers-in-law, Roch Mendar, Michael Simon and Timothy Simon; father-in-law, Bernard Simon; sister-in-law, Denise Simon.
Family and friends are welcome to visit at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home the following day Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Ida, Michigan. On Saturday, September 26, 2020, a memorial will be held at Tom's home on Dixon Road.
Memorial contributions in honor of Thomas J. Zochowski may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a favorite memory of Tom or words of inspiration to the family please visit www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 1, 2020.
