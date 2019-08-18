|
Thomas Norman Salow, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was 78 years old and the second son of the late Norman and Viola (McCollum) Salow.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of Monroe High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toledo.
Tom was employed by Ford Motor Company as a Senior Design Engineer in Dearborn. He retired in 1996 after 35 years with the company.
Tom married his soul mate, Linda Jean Greer, on June 13, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe. They have one child, Juli (Salow) Duvall.
Tom and Linda spent 55 years together and still were very much in love. As a proud family man, his family meant everything to him, which he would do anything for. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at his lake house on Houghton Lake, fishing, boating, and skiing. He was also an avid hunter. Tom was the handyman in the family and could fix anything. He did all his home renovations and always had a project going.
As the family patriarch, the backbone of the family, he was always there for his loved ones, ready to help in anyway. He was the most reliable and dependable man anyone could ask for. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Linda; daughter, Juli (Salow) Duvall and her significant other, Jeff Angel; a brother, Richard (Betty) Salow; sister-in-law Maryann Bunkelman; granddaughter, Cassidy Duvall; grandson-in-law, Aaron Zimnicki; grandson, Torey Duvall; great-grandchildren, Jaden Jorris, and Julian Duvall, and Jemma Zimnicki, as well as nieces and nephews, Randy (Debbie) Salow, Christina (Mike) Louden, Matt (Mary) Bunkelman, Adam (Heather) Bunkelman and Carly and Abbey Bunkelman.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law William Bunkelman and a niece, Lori Salow.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial service is planned.
