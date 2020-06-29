Thomas P. Kehrer, age 80, of Milan Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 5, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Myron and Genevieve (Barron) Phelan. At the age of five years he was adopted by the Kehrer family, was raised in Ida, Michigan and then served in the U.S. Army.
Tom was an original member of the Milan Road Angels and in 1967 he married Judith Gibson and helped raised her three children: Angela, Cindy and Joseph. Later, they had two children of their own, Susan and Elizabeth. At that time, he worked for Associated Springs in Ann Arbor before he and his brother-in-law decided to go into business together. They owned and operated K and H Refuse Service until Tom decided to buy out his brother-in-law and become sole owner. In addition, Tom decided to go back to school and earn his high school diploma from Milan High. Throughout his years he enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, bird watching, fishing, riding motorcycles, and mostly traveling. He also was a history buff and enjoyed watching true stories and documentaries.
He is survived by his children: Susan Posey (Patrick) of Thompson's Station, Tennessee, Elizabeth Kehrer-Petosky of Waterford, Michigan, Angela Ziegler (Mark) of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Cindy Baker (Matt) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Daryl Nichols (Kit) of Milan, his loving companion whom he called his "Main Squeeze" Margaret Nichols, and his former wife Judith Kehrer along with grandchildren: Jonathan Kuszak-Kehrer (Jenny), Shawn Kehrer, Elissa and Aubree Burgoyne, Josh (Jessica) and Cody (Gina) Nichols, great-grandchildren: J.D., Luke and Everett Nichols, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Lawrence.
An outdoor visitation with the Governor's executive order of social distancing and face mask requirements will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. There will be a procession from Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, 218 E. Main St., Milan on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:45 AM to Marble Park Cemetery, Milan, for an open-air service at 11:00 AM with military honors under the auspices of Washtenaw County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow. Online condolences may be sent to www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 29, 2020.