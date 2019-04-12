|
Thomas R. Ahrenberg of Carleton, Michigan passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5th, 2019, at the age of 62.
Tom was born on February 22, 1957 and was very close to retiring from AT&T after almost 43 years of service. He enjoyed sports all throughout his life by coaching his kids while they were growing up, and also loved skiing, playing his guitars and was an avid golfer.
The photo displayed shows his very proud moment after hitting his first ever hole in one, late summer 2018.
Tom is survived by his parents William and Marjorie (Smith) Ahrenberg, his brothers William (Bonnie) Ahrenberg and James (Beth) Ahrenberg. His son Joel (Christine) Ahrenberg, and daughter Nicole (John) Shineldecker. And also his beloved 4 grandchildren Lilly, Audrey, Hailey and Gavin whom he absolutely adored!
Tom's family and friends will be gathered to celebrate his great life and free spirit on Saturday, April 13th, at Carleton Glen Golf Club on Grafton Road, starting at 2 p.m. until dark.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 12, 2019