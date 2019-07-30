Home

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church
Monroe, MI
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church
Monroe, MI
Thomas Rhoden


1954 - 2019
Thomas Rhoden Obituary
Thomas David Rhoden, 65 yrs, of Monroe, MI, died Sunday July 28, 2019, in his residence. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday July 31, 2019, from 2-8PM. He will lie-in-state at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI, on Thursday August 1, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Richard Woelmer will officiate. Burial
will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born January 10, 1954, in Flint, MI. Thomas was the son of Connie and Vivian (Nickoloff) Rhoden. He was a 1972 Atherton High School Graduate who later attended Mott Community College in Flint, MI. He married Sandra Woelmer on January 23, 1981, in Flint, MI. He worked for Delta USA for 15 yrs as an assembly worker and was UAW Plant Chairman there for several yrs. He also owned and operated Cartridge World, Toledo, OH, for 13 yrs. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 884 and loved gardening and working outdoors but his true love was his family.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra; sons, Joshua Rhoden, Martin Kraus; a daughter, Kelly Kraus; brothers, Robert and Jerry (Glenda) Rhoden; a sister, Cheryl (Leo) Good and grandchildren, Grace Matheson and Camille Kraus. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pamela Rhoden.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Family.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 30, 2019
