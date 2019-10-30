Monroe News Obituaries
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Thomas T. O'Rourke


1942 - 2019
Thomas T. O'Rourke Obituary
Thomas T. O'Rourke, age 76 of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home.

Born December 12, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, Tom was the son of the late Edward and Leocadia "Lucy" (Dankowski) O'Rourke. He was a member and former officer of the Monroe Rifle and Pistol Club and was also a former Michigan Hunting Safety Instructor.

In 1956, Tom graduated from St. Hedwig Grade School in Toledo and graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1960. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1963, and a Master of Business Administration Degree in 1965, both earned from the University of Toledo. He was also a 1972 graduate of the National Trust School, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

Thomas had been active in banking for over 25 years. As a Trust Auditor and Audit Officer, his employment included Ohio Citizens Trust Company in Toledo, First National Bank in Monroe, Security Bank & Trust in Southgate, and LaSalle Bank in Chicago.

Tom is survived by two sons, Brian (Pamela) O'Rourke of Carleton and Kevin O'Rourke of Temperance; nine grandchildren; sister, Carol O'Rourke and niece, Amy (Ken) McBride of Florida.

Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private inurnment will occur at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park,

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
