Thomas V. Westover, age 72, of Monroe, passed away at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his home. He had been seriously ill for a month.
Born January 27, 1948, in Monroe, Tom was the son of the late Arden and Anna (Speltz) Westover. He was a 1966 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School and attended Eastern Michigan University.
Tom married Mary Cousino in April of 1970 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. He later married Susan K. Drake on June 7, 1997 in Reno, Nevada.
As a meat cutter, Tom spent most of his 43 year career at Foodtown in Monroe and later at Danny's Fine Foods until retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, United Food & Commercial Workers, and an active and loyal member of A.A. since 1994.
Known as the "Ultimate Handyman" and "Jack of all Trades," Tom could fix just about anything and was also a talented woodworker. He coached CYO basketball at St. Mary Grade School for eight years and then as assistant varsity coach of girls basketball at Jefferson High School. He enjoyed reading, golfing and was an avid sports fan.
Tom is survived by his wife Sue; four children, Jennifer Allen of Erie, Chris (Kristen) Westover of Monroe, Kevin (Ashly) Westover of Charleston, SC and Julie (Justin) Burger of Temperance; five siblings, Sr. Patricia Westover, IHM of Chicago, IL, Kathleen (Dennis) Livernois of Monroe, Roger (Cathy) Westover of Traverse City, MI, Theresa (Jack) Burkhart of Monroe, and Jerry (Bonnie) Westover of Strawberry Plains, TN; six grandchildren, Nathan, Madison, Kyle, Kamryn, Lauryn, and Wyatt; his "fur-babies", Sadie and Abby; and his lifelong friend, Jim (Lanna) Lemerand of Curtisville, MI.
In addition to his parents, Tom is also preceded in death by a brother, Arden "Mike" Westover, Jr., sister, Margaret Westover, and step-son, Chad Fanning.
Tom will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3rd at St. Michael Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. All visitors are asked to adhere to current facial covering protocols. Cremation followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting SMCC High School or St. Michael Catholic Church.
