Thomas W. Walters
Oct. 15, 1937 – Aug. 11, 2020
Thomas W. Walters was born on October 15, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. He was one of two sons born from the union of Thomas and Anna (Glennie) Walters. He attended Mackenzie High School in Detroit.
Thomas married the former Patricia (O'Brien) and the couple would be blessed with two children. For many years, Thomas worked at the Detroit and Toledo Ironton Railroad as a Conductor. He was known to be kind and an excellent conversationalist. His gift of gab led him to being a social butterfly. He never met a stranger, and in fact was quite inclined to strike up a conversation with anyone he met, even while out garage saleing, one of his favorite pastimes.
Thomas was the handy man of the family. Skilled with his hands, he took on the daunting and strenuous task of successfully remodeling his own home among other projects. Also, fortunate to be born with musical talents, Thomas continued to strum his guitar and belt out the lyrics to his favorite country songs even into his late 70's.
Thomas loved the outdoors. His favorite get-away was on any body of water, relishing the fresh air and peacefulness of his boat. He also was an avid camper, serving as the Vice President of his camping club. Being proud of his occupation and with a lifelong fascination of the railroad his hobby was collecting trains from the Department 56 Village Collection.
Thomas W. Walters, age 82, of Davenport, Florida, passed on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 6:16pm at the Consulate Healthcare of Winter Haven Skilled Nursing Home in Winter Haven, Florida. His passing was preceded by his parents and his brother: William Walters.
To cherish his memory, Thomas leaves a beloved wife: Patricia Walters of Davenport; daughter: Kathleen (Richard) Bondy; son: Jeff (Patricia) Walters; two grandchildren: Kevin (Brittany) Walters and Todd Walters; a great-grandson: Bronson; and special friends: Doris and Michael Courtney of Florida and Ken and Elaine Ernst.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of his Life will take place at 7:00pm also at Merkle's with Deacon Mike Stewart of St. Mary's Parish officiating. Private entombment will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
