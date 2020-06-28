Tim R. Cuykendall, 48, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 6:08 a.m. He had been in poor health for two years and seriously ill for six months.
Born June 20, 1972, in Monroe, he is the son of Charles W. and Sherry L. (Grames) Cuykendall Sr. He attended Jefferson High School, graduating with the class 1992.
Tim was proud of his American Indian heritage and was an avid collector of Native American artifacts. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Tim was well known for his love for demolition derbies, often participating and watching from the pit. Tim cherished most his time spent with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
To cherish his memory, Tim leaves his parents, Charles and Sherry of Monroe; four children: Chad T. Cuykendall of Monroe, Christina (Jacob) Nowak and Tami Fultz both of Gaylord Michigan, and Stacey Kraft of Flint, Michigan; six siblings: Charles (Billie) Cuykendall Jr. of Tawas, Michigan, Rhonda (Andre) James of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Angel Ems-McLaren, Christopher (Kimberly) Cuykendall of Monroe, Holly (David) Baldwin of Monroe, and Heather (Daniel) Wahl; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and close friend of more than forty years, Bryan Depriest.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Arleen Cuykendall and Brenda Viers and Donald Grames Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating his life will begin at noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Rev. Tom Tengler, chaplain for ProMedica Hospice, will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Tim's memory are suggested to his family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 28, 2020.