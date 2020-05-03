Timothy A. Wright
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy A. Wright, age 59, of New Boston, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 25, 1960, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of Jerry Wright and Tommie (Prince) Wilson. On June 24, 1983, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Adkins, in Conroe, Texas.

In 1994, he founded Custom Homes by Timothy Wright.

Tim was a member of the National Home Builders Association, Monroe County Home Builders Association and Downriver Association of Code Officials (DRACO). In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors including golfing, boating and snowmobiling,traveling, spending time with his grandson and family and enjoying music.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wright; daughters Krystal Wright and Ashley Wright; grandson Gavin O'Kelley; sister Vicki Adkins; twin brother Terry Wright and brother Michael Wright.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Down Syndrome Support Team. www.downsyndromesupportteam.org/donations/donate-to-the-dsst/

Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel with burial to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Tim will be sorely missed that big smile of his if there's anything I can do I will be there with this virus going on but I will be getting back Michigan soon I hope you have a get together when is virus let's up you're all in my prayers
Mark Statham
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved