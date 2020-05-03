Timothy A. Wright, age 59, of New Boston, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 25, 1960, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of Jerry Wright and Tommie (Prince) Wilson. On June 24, 1983, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Adkins, in Conroe, Texas.
In 1994, he founded Custom Homes by Timothy Wright.
Tim was a member of the National Home Builders Association, Monroe County Home Builders Association and Downriver Association of Code Officials (DRACO). In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors including golfing, boating and snowmobiling,traveling, spending time with his grandson and family and enjoying music.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wright; daughters Krystal Wright and Ashley Wright; grandson Gavin O'Kelley; sister Vicki Adkins; twin brother Terry Wright and brother Michael Wright.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Down Syndrome Support Team. www.downsyndromesupportteam.org/donations/donate-to-the-dsst/
Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel with burial to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Born on October 25, 1960, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of Jerry Wright and Tommie (Prince) Wilson. On June 24, 1983, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Adkins, in Conroe, Texas.
In 1994, he founded Custom Homes by Timothy Wright.
Tim was a member of the National Home Builders Association, Monroe County Home Builders Association and Downriver Association of Code Officials (DRACO). In his free time he enjoyed the outdoors including golfing, boating and snowmobiling,traveling, spending time with his grandson and family and enjoying music.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wright; daughters Krystal Wright and Ashley Wright; grandson Gavin O'Kelley; sister Vicki Adkins; twin brother Terry Wright and brother Michael Wright.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Down Syndrome Support Team. www.downsyndromesupportteam.org/donations/donate-to-the-dsst/
Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel with burial to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.